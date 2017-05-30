× Guth and Huppke 5.29.17 Full Show

WGN’s Amy Guth and the Tribune’s Rex Huppke are filling in for Justin Kaufman on The Download on this Memorial Day show.

In honor of this day of remembrance, Guth and Huppke discuss the meaning of Memorial Day and how we can pay respect to the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to the United States.

They also talk about impaired driving on this holiday weekend, the pros and cons of eating outside and, as ever, a little bit of politics as well.