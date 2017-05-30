× Elske is bringing Danish-inspired flavors to Chicago

David (Blackbird) and Anna Posey (The Publican) of Elske restaurant in Chicago join Justin to talk about their careers in food, how they became interested in Danish cuisine and culture, what they learned from One Off Hospitality and being in other kitchens, the correlation between food and art, what it’s like working with your spouse in an intense, pressure-fueled environment, the challenges of opening their own restaurant and the drive it takes to be the best.

