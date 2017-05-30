× Do you know what’s The Worst? Cheez Whiz

It’s Tuesday night so that means it is time to come together and collectively complain and bemoan about #TheWorst things in society…for prizes! Tonight, Justin is joined by first time The Worst contributor Alex Kumin and the always hilarious Adam Burke! Do you know what’s The Worst? Liking your own posts on Facebook.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio