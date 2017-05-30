× Chicago beaches could shrink this spring, summer due to high water levels

DOWNTOWN — The city’s beaches could feel a bit more crowded this summer — but it’s not because the beach is getting more popular.

It’s because some beaches could be getting smaller.

Lake Michigan’s water level is higher than it has been in years past, which means the lake is encroaching on some beaches. The water level is at 580 feet above sea level, a full foot above the average of 579 feet for May, said Keith Kompoltowicz, who keeps track of water levels in the Great Lakes for the Army Corps of Engineers.