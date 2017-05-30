× Allstate Kid of the Week: Matt S.

Matt S. from Fenton High School is our amazing Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ At the ripe age of 16 years-old, Matt is a passionate musician and drummer. During his study hall, Matt serves as a peer mentor for students in his high school’s Special Needs program. Matt has become particularly close with Gio, who he helps learn to drum and, in doing so, shares kind encouragement with him. In the words of his nominator, Carol Nulph, “Matt’s friendship and mentorship towards Gio has helped Gio to feel important, capable and successful in the school environment. He has made a profound difference in Gio’s life through encouraging him to try his best, gaining confidence in his abilities and helping him to grow in his social skills. Witnessing this friendship blossom has been heartwarming and rewarding for everyone.”