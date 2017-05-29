× Wintrust Business Lunch: Chicago Inno, Scott Sonenshein & Axios

On the Memorial Day 2017 edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Steve Bertrand talked to Jim Dalke, Editor of Chicago Inno about Bunker, a Chicago start-up that seeks to help veterans pursue their entrepreneurship aspirations by connecting them with resources to get them off the ground. They also talked about liquor delivery company Saucy. Then, Scott Sonenshein, Henry Gardiner Symonds Professor at the Jesse H. Jones School of Business at Rice University and author of the book Stretch: Unlock the Power of Less joined the conversation to talk about getting more from less and bringing back curiosity & wonder into the work place. Then, Jim VandeHei & Mike Allen, co-founders of Axios news talked about the site.