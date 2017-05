× Top Five @5 (5/29/17): Memorial Day, Tiger under the influence and more…

The Top Five @5 for May 29th, 2017:

The Penguins and Predators get set for the Stanley Cup Finals; a screaming reporter tries out the new Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Disneyland; Secretary of Defense James Mattis issues a warning on North Korea; Stephen A. Smith has some thoughts on the downfall of Tiger Woods and President Trump speaks at his first Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.