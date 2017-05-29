PHOTO: US Military service men stand in formation for the national anthem during the Bolder Boulder 10K Memorial Day service at Colorado University's Folsom Field. Credit: Infinite Eye/SS - Courtesy of Dave Plier/Retail First.
This is History: The True Meaning of Memorial Day
Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the true meaning of Memorial Day, which originated as ‘Decoration Day’ after the Civil War and was officially signed into law in 1967.