PHOTO: Close up motor and the fuel tank of a motorcycle with an American flag. Courtesy of Dave Plier/Retail First/SS/Chere307517801
The Illinois Patriot Guard: Venerating American Heroes
Dave Gier of the Illinois Patriot Guard riders talks to Dave Plier about their volunteer organization’s mission to honor fallen American heroes, supporting their families, friends, communities and how you can get involved with their ‘Help on the Homefront’ program.