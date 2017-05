× The country’s first “Brewseum” is coming to Chicago, courtesy of Liz Garibay

Liz Garibay has been fascinated by history and alcohol for a very long time, and she’s kept track of all of her cool findings on “History on Tap.” And now, she hopes to work towards opening the country’s first beer museum. She and Bill Jacobs from Piece Pizza joined Rick in-studio to talk about the process.