× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/29/17): Previewing the 2016 Printer’s Row Lit Fest, questions from readers, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 62(05/29/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Literary Editor to talk about the 2017 Printers Row Lit Fest, the evolution of one of the great Chicago cultural institutions, and what draws people to the calling of a writer. Plus, Kasso and Carlin hash out the state of society in a tumultuous time and answer social media questions from listeners.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3359272/3359272_2017-05-29-183312.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @@etayloretayor Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here

Coffee with columnist John Kass

FREE!

When: Saturday, June 10th @ 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Where: Jones College Prep, 2nd Floor Food and Dining Stage (700 S. State Street, Chicago, IL 60605)

Reserve Your Spot Here