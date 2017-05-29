STANFORD, CA - DECEMBER 17: A man browses through books at the Cecil H. Green on the Stanford University Campus December 17, 2004 in Stanford, California. Google, the internet search engine, has announced a long-term project to put 15 million books from seven of the world's most prestigious libraries online and make them searchable. Included will be the libraries of Harvard, Stanford, the University of Michigan, the New York Public Library and the University of Oxford, including the Bodleian. Books and periodicals will be scanned and project is expected to take six years and cost more than $100 million. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (05/29/17): Previewing the 2016 Printer’s Row Lit Fest, questions from readers, and more…
The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 62(05/29/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Literary Editor to talk about the 2017 Printers Row Lit Fest, the evolution of one of the great Chicago cultural institutions, and what draws people to the calling of a writer. Plus, Kasso and Carlin hash out the state of society in a tumultuous time and answer social media questions from listeners.
