OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 19: Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors defends LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The Beat Full Show (5/28/17): Cavs and Warriors get ready for Finals showdown part 3 … eventually
Mark Carman and Adam Hoge bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: The Cavs and Warriors are gearing up for the third installment of their NBA Finals rivalry and we get a preview of the series with Adam the Bull of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and San Francisco Chronicle Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau; Hoge and Jarrett Payton break down the mystery behind Kevin White missing a Bears’ OTA practice this week and the John Fox regime’s track record of non-transparency regarding injuries; Kevin Powell joins the show as the guys discuss the upside to watching a team in rebuilding mode like the White Sox; wedding drama continues on the show as Carm deals with a post-reception dilemma, and more.