× The Beat Full Show (5/28/17): Cavs and Warriors get ready for Finals showdown part 3 … eventually

Mark Carman and Adam Hoge bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: The Cavs and Warriors are gearing up for the third installment of their NBA Finals rivalry and we get a preview of the series with Adam the Bull of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and San Francisco Chronicle Warriors beat writer Connor Letourneau; Hoge and Jarrett Payton break down the mystery behind Kevin White missing a Bears’ OTA practice this week and the John Fox regime’s track record of non-transparency regarding injuries; Kevin Powell joins the show as the guys discuss the upside to watching a team in rebuilding mode like the White Sox; wedding drama continues on the show as Carm deals with a post-reception dilemma, and more.