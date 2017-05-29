Rick Pearson on the latest from Springfield as the IL legislative session draws to a close

Posted 9:07 PM, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 09:03PM, May 29, 2017

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to reporters Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Rauner says he has friends in Donald Trump's new administration and expects Illinois to have "a voice and a good relationship" with the president-elect. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Chicago Tribune’s Rick Pearson joins Brian Noonan in-studio as the Illinois budget deadline approaches at midnight on Wednesday.  He gives the complete lowdown on the happenings in Springfield, including Gov. Rauner using the unpopularity of the property tax as a key issue to put high-profile democrats like Speaker Mike Madigan and Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios on blast, the finer details of some of the budget negotiations, the deeply entrenched battle between Rauner and Madigan using “purse strings and loyalty”, and more.