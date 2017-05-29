× Rick Pearson on the latest from Springfield as the IL legislative session draws to a close

Chicago Tribune’s Rick Pearson joins Brian Noonan in-studio as the Illinois budget deadline approaches at midnight on Wednesday. He gives the complete lowdown on the happenings in Springfield, including Gov. Rauner using the unpopularity of the property tax as a key issue to put high-profile democrats like Speaker Mike Madigan and Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios on blast, the finer details of some of the budget negotiations, the deeply entrenched battle between Rauner and Madigan using “purse strings and loyalty”, and more.