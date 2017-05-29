Spectators watch skirmishes between police and rock festival fans during an outbreak of violence in Chicago following a rock concert at Grant Park near Balbo Avenue in Chicago, July 27, 1970. An unmarked police car lies overturned at right as another car burns in background at left. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Rick Kogan’s Chicago Memorial Day Musings
Spectators watch skirmishes between police and rock festival fans during an outbreak of violence in Chicago following a rock concert at Grant Park near Balbo Avenue in Chicago, July 27, 1970. An unmarked police car lies overturned at right as another car burns in background at left. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell)
Rick reads his essay on Memorial Day and Chicago, reflects on the holiday’s intended purpose and shares a few stories along the way.