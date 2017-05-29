× Rick Kogan Full Show: in for John Williams on Memorial Day

Rick filled in for John Williams today. To start things out, RJ “Bob” Nelson talked about his new book, “Dirty Waters: Confessions of Chicago’s Last Harbor Boss.” Then, former Playboy Bunny, Candace Jordan joined Rick to talk about her career and her reshoot for the magazine, all these years later. History on Tap’s Liz Garibay and Bill Jacobs from Piece Pizza stopped by to talk about their efforts to start the country’s first beer museum, or “Brewseum,” as they refer to it. Then, Rick listened to some Chicago statues talk & read his Memorial Day essay.