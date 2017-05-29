× No Coast Cinema Ep. 3 | John Davies, Sinema Obscura

On this edition of No Coast Cinema, hosts Tom Hush and Conor Cornelius welcome John Davies, creator of Sinema Obscura.

Sinema Obscura is a lot of things: a film club, a screening series and an excuse to watch movies. For John, it’s an opportunity to bring together up and coming filmmaking talent and foster a rich creative community. Tom, Conor talk with John about his cinematic influences, the creation of Sinema Obscura and why he believes Chicago is the place to find the next generation of cinematic talent.

Plus, how the Writer’s Guild of America avoided a strike, Jordan Peele’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures and a look back on the incredible career of the late Jonathan Demme.