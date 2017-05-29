× It’s the Pete McMurray Memorial Day Show

He’s back! Pete McMurray fills in for Steve Cochran and Bill and Wendy this Memorial Day.

Here’s a recap Pete’s show:

First, Holly Baker, Regional Communications Manager at American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois stops by. They talk about Chicago beaches open for summer season today and the importance of water safety.

Then, ABC News Correspondent, Tom Rivers joins Pete from London to talk about North Korea’s Missiles and British Airways computer failure.

After Rivers, NBC Announcer Doc Emerick chimes in on the fun as he shares his thoughts on the NHL Finals.

Pete also speaks with Chicago Tribune political reporter Rick Pearson and Senator Tammy Duckworth about the state’s budget plan. Will be have one before the 31st? Only time can tell.

Also on the show, Pete spoke with had Jennifer Tremblay, Chairman of the Old Town Merchants & Residents Association/Wells Street Festival Co-Chair and Ian Tobin, Executive Director of the Old Town Merchants & Residents Association. They share some pretty neat details about the 43rd Annual Wells Street Art Festival, which will take place June 10th-11th.

And for Pete’s final guest (and its a good one), Southern Cut Chef Lee Ann Whippen stops by. Listen in as she shares some important BBQing Tips, including how to cook chicken and brisket on the Grill w/out drying it out, grilling veggies and takes a few questions on the phone.