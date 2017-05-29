× Hope “Springs” Eternal! “Elton Jim” does his annual “Spring cleaning” project and ponders if he’s just throwing away junk or discarding special memories

In this 54th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano, describes his annual “Spring cleaning” of the many bins he has in his basement, filled with a lifetime of memories. Or, is it just junk? Are childhood toys, sports trophies, third grade report cards, old concert T-shirts and so much more worth keeping — or is it time to let them go? That’s what “Elton Jim” ponders as he tries to “clean house.” And in the “Pop Culture Club,” hear Jim and Emily Armanetti debate the importance of the success or failure of the new “Wonder Woman” movie, plus a review of the first episode of the new “Twin Peaks ”