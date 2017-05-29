NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Sports jourmalist Frank DeFord attends a special screening of HBO Sports' "Nine Innings From Ground Zero" on August 11, 2004 at the American Museum of Natural History Samuel J. and Ethel LeFrak Theater, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)
From the archives: Frank Deford – ‘It was a great time…to be a sportswriter’
In June, 2012, Brian Noonan, Andrea Darlas and David Kaplan talked with award-winning sportswriter Frank Deford about his book, “Over Time: My Life as a Sportswriter.” Deford died May 28, 2017, at age 78.