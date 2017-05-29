Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks to President Donald Trump during a meeting about veterans affairs, Friday, March 17, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Dr. David J. Shulkin, US Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs: ‘I Want Every Veteran to Trust the VA’
As we pay tribute to the many brave generations who have fallen serving our country, we’ll discuss how we are taking care of our veterans and their families as Dave Plier welcomes Dr. David Shulkin, US Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.