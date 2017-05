× Chicago Tribune’s Mary Wisniewski explores the elements behind ‘road rage’

Chicago Tribune transportation reporter Mary Wisniewski joins Brian Noonan (in for Roe Conn) to discuss her latest piece detailing the various causes of the behind-the-wheel behavioral phenomenon known as Road Rage. They talk about the changing nature of traffic confrontations as guns are more commonly brought into the mix, why giving impromptu “driving lessons” isn’t effective, and more.