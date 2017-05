× Best Breakfast Across the Border: 90 Years of Franks Diner

Proprietor Frank Ervin of Frank’s Diner in Kenosha, WI joins Dave to share the dining car’s nine decade long history of serving the best breakfast across the border, and the legendary people it has served over the years including Duke Ellington, The Three Stooges, members of The Monkees and more.

