× WGN Radio Theatre #184: The Cavalcade of America, Our Miss Brooks, and Gang Busters

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 28, 2017. First, The Cavalcade Of America from October 8th, 1945 presents: “Spy On The Kilocycles”. Then, an episode of Our Miss Brooks from April 22nd, 1951 titled “The Coulter Collection Agency.” And finally, a classic episode of Gang Busters from December 18th, 1948 titled “The Case Of The Appointment With Death.”

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre