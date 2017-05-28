× The Truth about Illinois Fiscal Problems and Pension Issues

Bob Secter, the Director of Investigations for the Better Government Association joins the show as our last guest. He will discuss the Springfield impasse and a recent BGA report about the true extent of Illinois fiscal problems and pension issues.

