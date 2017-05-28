FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, politicians gather in the Senate chambers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. The Illinois Senate's "grand bargain" budget compromise has had a rough go. And that doesn't count taxpayer response. Voters have objected to the sprawling proposal in state Capitol rallies, letters and witness testimony. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
The Truth about Illinois Fiscal Problems and Pension Issues
Bob Secter, the Director of Investigations for the Better Government Association joins the show as our last guest. He will discuss the Springfield impasse and a recent BGA report about the true extent of Illinois fiscal problems and pension issues.
