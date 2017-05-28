× The Trevails of President Trump

Pat Brady, the former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party and founder of Next Generation Strategies stops by. Brady and Rick will talk about the president’s trevails as Congressional committees, the FBI and a special prosecutor step up their probe surrounding allegations of potential collusion between Russian agents and the Trump presidential campaign.

