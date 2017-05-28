× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/28/17

It’s not just a holiday weekend but it’s also the final weekend before the Illinois General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn it’s spring legislative session–as the state’s historic budget impasse drags on.

Well to kick the show off, Rick will chat with Dave and Sam about the Ottawa Senators losing in double overtime in a Game 7. Then, Rick will begin our weekly spin through national politics including President Trump’s visit abroad while investigations at home gain speed.

And then for our first guest, we have Monique Garcia, the statehouse bureau chief for the Chicago Tribune. She will bring us up to speed on all the latest from Springfield as the clock ticks closer to the May 31 adjournment deadline.

Then, Pat Brady, the former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party and founder of Next Generation Strategies stops by. Brady and Rick will talk about the president’s trevails as Congressional committees, the FBI and a special prosecutor step up their probe surrounding allegations of potential collusion between Russian agents and the Trump presidential campaign.

After that, Bob Secter, the Director of Investigations for the Better Government Association joins the show for our last guest. He will discuss the Springfield impasse and a recent BGA report about the true extent of Illinois fiscal problems and pension issues.

