The Inspiring Story Of Josephine Baker Told In 'Black Pearl: A Tribute To Josephine Baker'

The cast of Black Pearl: A Tribute To Josephine Baker joins Dean Richards to talk about the production at the Black Ensemble Theater. Daryl Brook(Director), Joan Ruffin (Mature Josephine Baker), Aeriel Williams (Young Josephine Baker) and Founder and CEO of the Black Ensemble Theater/CEO Jackie Taylor all talk with Dean about the unbelievable story of the first black international superstar and sing My Way and La Vie en Rose!