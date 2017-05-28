× The Beat Full Show (5/27/17): ‘Homer at the Bat’ heads to Cooperstown

Sam Panayotovich and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: the guys remember the classic Simpsons episode “Homer at the Bat” as it gets honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame; New York Post Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz talks about what the Bears can expect from Victor Cruz, and his allegations that the club purposely hampered his production in 2016; Chicago Tribune Cubs scribe Mark Gonzales joins the show from LA as the Cubs search for offense out west; Sam is in the middle of a dilemma about wedding etiquette; we hear from UIC pitcher Jack Anderson after the Flames clinch an NCAA tournament berth, and more.