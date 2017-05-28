In this photo provided by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, an actor portraying cartoon character Homer Simpson, center, cuts a ceremonial ribbon at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., Saturday, May 27, 2017. "Homer at Bat," the Simpsons episode featuring the voices of Ken Griffey Jr., Darryl Strawberry, Jose Canseco and a lineup full of luminaries, was first aired 25 years ago. From left are Al Jean, Steve Sax; Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark, Homer Simpson, Ozzie Smith, Wade Boggs and Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson. (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum via AP)
The Beat Full Show (5/27/17): ‘Homer at the Bat’ heads to Cooperstown
Sam Panayotovich and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: the guys remember the classic Simpsons episode “Homer at the Bat” as it gets honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame; New York Post Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz talks about what the Bears can expect from Victor Cruz, and his allegations that the club purposely hampered his production in 2016; Chicago Tribune Cubs scribe Mark Gonzales joins the show from LA as the Cubs search for offense out west; Sam is in the middle of a dilemma about wedding etiquette; we hear from UIC pitcher Jack Anderson after the Flames clinch an NCAA tournament berth, and more.