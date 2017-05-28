President John F. Kennedy announces that the United States will prepare to conduct nuclear weapons tests in the atmosphere. The President, speaking to newsmen in his White House office, Nov. 2, 1961 in Washington, said he will order such tests only if they become necessary for security reasons. (AP Photo)
Remembering JFK On His 100th Birthday
May 29th, 2017 would have been President John F. Kennedy’s 100th Birthday. Dean Richards remembers the life and legacy of the 35th President of the United States and how the messages in his Inaugural Address still ring true today, 56 years later.