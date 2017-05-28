× OTL #554: The psychology of Chicago violence, The Secret History of Paris Smith, IL Fair Economy

Mike Stephen talks with Loyola University psychology professor Dr. Arthur Lurigio about the psychology of violence in Chicago, checks in with Erica Nanton, leader at Fair Economy Illinois, about the march to Springfield for a state budget, and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about vibe-man Paris Smith for this week’s edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, we discuss Chicago as a U-Haul Destination city! This week’s local music is provided by Iverson 2.0.

