× Kevin Richter and Michael Heidemann Full Show 5/28/17: Rolling Stones vs. Beatles w/ Ronnie Schneider, Comedian Andrew Santino, Chicago Summer Festivals And More!

Kevin Richter and Michael Heidemann fill in for Brian Noonan and welcome in:

-Music Author, Historian and Manager Ronnie Schneider to talk about insider rock and roll stories between his work with The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

-Chicago Comedian Andrew Santino on his new comedy special Home Field Advantage

-Chicago Redeye’s Shelbie Bostedt and WGN TV’s Tom Barnas break down Chicago Summer Festivals

They also talk about Celebrity run-ins, what’s inside the “music vault” and talk with a very special Sunday night guest!