Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz on new Bears WR Victor Cruz: "If they put him in the slot, I think he can be OK"

New York Post Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz joins Sam Panayotovich and Harry Teinowitz to give his perspective on new Bears receiver Victor Cruz. He talks about Cruz’s allegations that the Giants purposefully tempered his production to make it easier to cut him, how he can still be a useful tool in the slot even though he may not be a number one anymore, former first-round pick CB Prince Amukamara’s potential as a physical presence in secondary for Vic Fangio, and more.