× Eat, Drink And Enjoy Chicago Summer Festival Season!

Redeye Reporter Shelbie Bostedt and WGN TV’s Tom Barnas join Kevin Richter and Micheal Heidemann (in for Brian Noonan) to talk about the kick off to Chicago’s summer festival season. They cover everything from music festivals, food festivals, street festivals and more as they celebrate the “unofficial” start to festival season.

What summer festival are you most looking forward to?