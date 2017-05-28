In this image released by Disney, Javier Bardem portrays Captain Salazar in a scene from "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." (Disney via AP)
Dean Richards’ A-List Interview: Walk The Plank With Javier Bardem
Dean Richards talks with the new star of the latest swashbuckling tale of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dean Men Tell No Tales, Javier Bardem. Bardem introduces us to the latest ‘villain’ in the series as he plays Captain Armando Salazar.