Dean Richards’ A-List Interview: Capturing The Black Pearl With Geoffrey Rush

Geoffrey Rush arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dean Richards sits down with Oscar-Winning actor Geoffrey Rush, who reprises his role as Captain Barbossa in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.