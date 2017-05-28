Andrew Santino participates in the "Mixology" panel discussion at the Disney/ABC Winter 2014 TCA Press Tour on Friday, Jan. 17, 2014 in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
Comedian Andrew Santino: Getting Back To His Chicago Roots
Comedian and Chicago native Andrew Santino joins Kevin Richter and Michael Heidemann to talk about his Chicago upbringing, the LA vs. Chicago food debate and his upcoming comedy special Home Fiel.d Advantagewhich comes out June 2nd at 8pmCT on Showtime.