× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Taking time to remember this Memorial Day Weekend

Tonight on the show, Rick Kogan focused on the real meaning of Memorial Day: remembrance. He reads his essay on Memorial Day, listens back to a poetic Chicago Live River Almanac & hears Mike Royko talk about his undying love for softball back in 1982. Then, author John Binder joined Rick in the studio to discuss his new book, “Al Capone’s Beer Wars: The Complete History of Organized Crime in Chicago During Prohibition.” He also plays music from Steve Goodman and Bonnie Koloc.

Click here to watch Mike Royko at the Billy Goat Tavern all those years ago.