US President Donald Trump visits the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalems Old City on May 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN
Matt Bubala Full Show 5-26-17
This Memorial Day weekend, Matt Bubala, Roger Badesch and listeners talk politics. President Donald Trump is wrapping up his first trip overseas, and Matt Bubala discusses current media coverage. Additional conversation points include past presidents’ decisions, the spotlight on President Trump, and speculation of what it might mean through listeners’ voices.