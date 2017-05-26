× Wittrust Business Lunch 5/25/17: ‘Zestimates’, Facebook, & Beer Celebrations

Jon Hansen stepped in for Steve Bertrand as the WGN Walk of Fame celebration marched on, so Jon covered the latest in, around, and far beyond Chicago. Dennis Rodkin updated Jon on the betterment of ‘Zestimates’ from Zillow.com, Bill Geiger reminded everyone on retirement responsibilities, Ian Sherr told Jon about what Facebook is doing to compete by attracting potential employees, and with Memorial Day coming up Jon decided to preview Mayfestiversary with Begyle Brewey & Dovetail Brewery