× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/26/17: Commencement Speakers, Student Loan Default & Rentaloutions

Andrea Hanis kicked off the last show before Memorial Day with Steve by touching on one of Mark Zuckerberg’s bigger moments since his Facebook success – returning to Harvard as the commencement speaker. Steve then chatted with Tom Gimbel about the what makes unattractive companies attractive, Max Temkin broke down the relationship between debt collectors and how it costs the government $38 to receive $1 from those who have student debt, and Ryan Coon created a software to simplify managing apartments for landlords and tenants. Rentalutions is making an impact on the building management market, especially since they just secured two million dollars in funding this week.