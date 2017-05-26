× Who are the Chicago contestants we should be rooting for on this season of “The Bachelorette?”

It’s time for The Reality Check! The Chicago Tribune‘s Tracy Swartz joins Justin to discuss the new season of the ABC smash, “The Bachelorette.” Tracy talks about the Chicago contestants that are appearing on the new season, how being on a reality show is often times a career for some of the contestants and what should we look for as the season progresses. Tracy tells Justin about David Ross and his success on DWTS, the finale of “The Amazing Race” being filmed at Wrigley Field and the Chicago-based “Married at First Sight” and “First Dates.”

