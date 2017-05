× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner:

Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. The group talks ‘Twin Peaks’, a new UFO series on History, all the returns of old series, a few actors leaving their respective shows, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.