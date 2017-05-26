× The Opening Bell 5/26/17: Memorial Day Travel Safety & Significance

Another week goes by and confidence builds on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates during the June meeting. Steve sorted through the transitory first quarter with Paul Nolte (SVP, Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) and continued to question to see if the country’s growth is moving in the right direction. Steve then touched on the Memorial Day weekend, which is typically the kick off for the summer. He and Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) reminded travelers about airline and road safety, & ABC’s Aaron Katersky previewed a weekend report about the importance of this weekend and the sacrifice that over one million American’s have made over time.