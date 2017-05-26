× The Mincing Rascals 05.26.17: President Trump’s NATO speech, Montana Congressman assault on reporter, Laquan McDonald’s murder “business as usual”

This week’s Mincing Rascals are WGN Radio’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn. They debate whether President Trump’s NATO summit speech in Brussels should have emphasized the importance of money or war. Then, they wonder if President Trump’s administration is to blame for newly elected Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte’s attack on a Guardian reporter. Finally, they judge the fairness of the argument Jason Van Dyke’s lawyer made in court yesterday, regarding the 16 shots that killed Laquan McDonald.

Steve recommends that you read Snowblind by Ragner Jonasson.

Eric recommends that you watch “Master of None” on Netflix, and that you eat Uncrustables sandwiches.

John recommends that you try the rum lime spritzer at Texas de Brazil.