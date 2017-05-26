× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.26.17: Senator Duckworth on national news, Trump’s NATO speech, Bright Side of Life

John wishes he could just request a sequel to be made, and for it to indeed be made. He asks you for the sequels on your wish list. Then, Senator Tammy Duckworth joins John to discuss the federal budget proposed by President Trump earlier this week, and his speech at the NATO summit in Brussels. Alongside Senator Duckworth, Ivo Daalder of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs expresses disappointment with the president’s speech at the Berlin Wall and 9/11 memorial Thursday. Finally, for the second time since its return, John opens the phone lines to hear what your silver lining is today, on Bright Side of Life.