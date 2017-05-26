× The Download’s Week That Was: “Trump and Kushner, and Russia, oh my!”

Journalist Lauren Cohn and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Jeff Coen join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including Jared Kushner wanting secret communication channels with Russia, the bombing in Manchester, President Trump’s first overseas trip, Chicago losing population for the third consecutive year, the CBO report on President Trump’s proposed healthcare bill, the New York Times and Washington post doing amazing investigative reporting on the Trump administration, the ongoing battle over the Illinois state budget, Lebron James passing Michael Jordan as NBA playoff scoring king and Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for Montana’s lone House seat, being accused of body slamming a reporter, apologizing and winning the special election.

