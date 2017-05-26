× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 5-26-17

The Download has got your entertainment needs covered as we slide into a long, holiday weekend! On tonight’s episode, Justin chats with WGN’s Sam Panayotovich about the surging Cubs, the struggling Sox and the upcoming NBA Finals, we reload another crazy news week with the Chicago Tribune’s Jeff Coen and journalist Lauren Cohn, the Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz tells us about the Chicago contestants on the new season of “The Bachelorette” and we end the show with some live music from Illinois native and rising singer-songwriter Trevor Sensor! Have a great weekend and wonderful Memorial Day!

