× The Carry Out 5-26-17: “The Sox have to be one of the only teams in sports that continually reference an unfinished season as part of their glorified past”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the ongoing saga of President Trump, Jared Kushner and Russia, Hillary Clinton giving a commencement speech at Wellesly College, Chinese fighter jets intercepting U.S. Navy jets, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson saying there will be extra police for the Memorial Day weekend, J.B. Pritzker introducing a new mascot called Tick Tock the Budget Clock, Chipotle letting us know that their credit card information was compromised, scientists saying snakes hunt in packs, Chicago’s beaches opening this weekend, 90’s weekend happening at Sox Park and the new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie winning the holiday box office.

