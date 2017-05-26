The Carry Out 5-25-17: “Chicago lost population for the third year in a row and some blame rising prices, violence, congestion, tolls, property taxes, politics, housing, education, gentrification, $17 dollar salads, the line at Walgreen’s…”

The Chicago skyline featuring the Sears Tower is seen from a helicopter 06 July 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. The tower, the tallest in North America was the tallest in the world until 1996. The tower is third behind the Petronas Towers in Malaysia. AFP PHOTO/TIM SLOAN (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump shoving the Montenegro prime minister at NATO, a Federal appeals court not reinstating President Trump’s revised travel ban, HUD Secretary Ben Carson saying poverty is largely a “state of mind,” Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker wanting to drug test Medicaid applicants, the Chicago Cubs taking 3 of 4 from the Giants, the Sox taking the day off, the Cavs and Celtics getting back at it tonight, Pittsburgh playing the Senators in game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and new census figures showing Chicago losing population for the third consecutive year.

