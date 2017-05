× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.26.17: Biking and Brewing

Everyone loves Friday. Everyone really loves Friday when it’s a 3-day weekend! We talked to a wonderful representative of the Illinois Gold Star Family Outreach Foundation about their parade and wreath laying this weekend. We get ready for MB Financial’s Bike the Drive and get thirsty for craft brew week! Finally, we remember the phrases our parents taught us that never made any sense.